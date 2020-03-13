State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,698 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.49% of Change Healthcare worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 90.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,105 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,558,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.3% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 201,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

