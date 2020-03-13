State Street Corp Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.03% of Care.com worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Care.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Care.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Care.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Care.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Care.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Care.com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCM. BTIG Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:CRCM remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Care.com Inc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $496.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.