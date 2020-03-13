State Street Corp Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.41% of Garrett Motion worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. 192,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,214. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $324.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

