State Street Corp Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

