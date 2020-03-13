State Street Corp Has $9.66 Million Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

