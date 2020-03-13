State Street Corp Has $9.68 Million Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.79% of FutureFuel worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,844. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $411.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.84.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

