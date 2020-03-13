State Street Corp Has $9.68 Million Stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.24% of The Rubicon Project worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,217 shares of company stock valued at $969,812. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RUBI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. 47,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUBI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.