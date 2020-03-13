State Street Corp Increases Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.96% of American Software worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $112,279.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,571 shares of company stock worth $654,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 2,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.98 million, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.63. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

