State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.72% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, CFO Mark K. Olson bought 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,586.90. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $109,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $908,100. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of PUB traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,135. The company has a market cap of $372.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.