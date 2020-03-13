State Street Corp Purchases 12,271 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.10% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AXDX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,421. The company has a quick ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $473.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.97. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

