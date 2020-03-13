State Street Corp Purchases 125,098 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 246.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.66% of Cortexyme worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Cortexyme stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 2,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $73.84.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

