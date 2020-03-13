State Street Corp Purchases 17,080 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.15% of American National BankShares worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter worth $123,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Shares of AMNB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. American National BankShares Inc has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.