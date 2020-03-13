State Street Corp Purchases 54,574 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 13,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,065. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

ELP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.