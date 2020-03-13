State Street Corp Purchases 6,174 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.65% of NV5 Global worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $451.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.