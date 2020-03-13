State Street Corp Purchases 64,739 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.85% of DSP Group worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

DSPG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $286.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. On average, analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DSPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

