State Street Corp Raises Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Movado Group worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 127.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 5,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Movado Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $274.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.