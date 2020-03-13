State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.13% of Twin River Worldwide worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRWH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 9,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,842. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $667.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

