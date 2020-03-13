State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,202,580 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.48% of Noble worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NE. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Noble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Noble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Noble by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Noble by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Noble in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of Noble stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 177,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Noble Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

