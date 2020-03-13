State Street Corp Sells 28,704 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.51% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 2,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $102,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.