Stellar (XLM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $630.14 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Stellar has a market cap of $808.61 million and $630.14 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, CEX.IO, BCEX and Huobi. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00112146 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,259,499,646 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Indodax, Kuna, ABCC, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Liquid, OKEx, CEX.IO, Kraken, Binance, Bittrex, C2CX, GOPAX, CoinEgg, Stronghold, Kucoin, Koinex, Exmo, Kryptono, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Stellarport, Exrates, RippleFox, Gate.io, Koineks, Upbit, CryptoMarket, Huobi, BitMart, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, BCEX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

