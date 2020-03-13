Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 459,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.64% of Stewart Information Services worth $73,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 1,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $774.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,407.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

