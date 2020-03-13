Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,631 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Unilever worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 173,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 262,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,150. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Several research firms have commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

