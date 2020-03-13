Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 26,499 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Welltower worth $38,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of WELL traded up $5.33 on Friday, reaching $51.28. 9,207,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,877. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

