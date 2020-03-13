Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 54,993 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,993 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Blackstone Group worth $47,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after buying an additional 829,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. 11,792,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.