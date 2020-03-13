Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 65,300 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $67,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 639,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,360,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

