Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $56,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $33.87. 26,149,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,507,736. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

