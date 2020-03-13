Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $55,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 682.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.48. 4,057,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,899. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

