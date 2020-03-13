Stifel Financial Corp Buys 115,536 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 244.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Paycom Software worth $43,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded up $34.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,302. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.08 and its 200-day moving average is $256.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

