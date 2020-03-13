Stifel Financial Corp Buys 117,312 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $52,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 22.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 65.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

