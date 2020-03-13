Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,361 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $61,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $24.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,901. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

