Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,087 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $49,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 47,158 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 610,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,257,000 after buying an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 306,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $10.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.20 and its 200-day moving average is $209.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

