Stifel Financial Corp Buys 446,941 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 446,941 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $60,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,175,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

