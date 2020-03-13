Stifel Financial Corp Buys 50,499 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,499 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of AFLAC worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AFLAC by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $3,570,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

