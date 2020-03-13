Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,330 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $21.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,445,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.89 and its 200-day moving average is $316.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

