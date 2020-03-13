Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,280 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.93. 15,340,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $124.41 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

