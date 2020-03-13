Stifel Financial Corp Buys 82,388 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.02% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 72,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 129,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. 693,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,104. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.