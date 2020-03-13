Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $53,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

IJK stock traded up $46.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.14. 304,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $168.63 and a 52-week high of $248.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

