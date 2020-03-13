Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.82% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $54,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,278,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $8.61 on Friday, reaching $108.25. 1,115,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,307. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.39 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

