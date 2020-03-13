Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,760 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Allstate worth $45,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

ALL stock traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,242. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

