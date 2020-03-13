Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Diageo worth $62,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.11. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.