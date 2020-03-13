Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $60,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC traded up $12.26 on Friday, hitting $106.98. 6,418,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,451. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

