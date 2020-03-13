Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $53,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 190,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

NYSE RCL traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $28.94. 27,394,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

