Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $2,415,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.1% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.36.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $36.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

