Stifel Financial Corp Has $37.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,939 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,920. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

