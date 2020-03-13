Stifel Financial Corp Has $39.07 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $39,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $13.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,122. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.57 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $572.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

