Stifel Financial Corp Has $40.13 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $40,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

CMI traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. 2,252,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.07 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

