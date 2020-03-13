Stifel Financial Corp Has $42.01 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $42,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,715,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,494,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,276,000 shares of company stock worth $59,491,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

