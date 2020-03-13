Stifel Financial Corp Has $45.66 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,618 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of CDW worth $45,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,282,000 after acquiring an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $9.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.30. 2,292,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,369. CDW has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

