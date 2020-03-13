Stifel Financial Corp Has $46.74 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $46,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,578. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $131.97 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average is $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

