Stifel Financial Corp Has $54.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $54,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after buying an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,627,000 after buying an additional 128,281 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,089,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,138,000 after buying an additional 274,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,900,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.68. 12,645,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,462. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

